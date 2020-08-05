Mark McMorris and Friends—Mt. Hood Edit

The onslaught continues from Mt. Hood, with Mark McMorris the latest to check in with a highlight reel from the last couple weeks at Timberline. If the FOMO wasn’t hitting hard enough already, it’s surely kicking in now. Featuring Mark McMorris, Luke Winkelmann, Judd Henkes, Jake Canter, Brock Crouch and Maria Thomsen.

Film and edit: Russel Chai
Additional filming: Drew Hastings and Gimbal God

Mark McMorris Locked Down In Whistler Mark McMorris Locked Down In Whistler

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.

gear
LTG-8.3.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS