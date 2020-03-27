Mark McMorris Locked Down In Whistler

Man, if this was in normal times… that headline would seem pretty crazy. It sounds like McMorris got arrested up in Canada… or maybe a hostage situation… but, nope. Mark is just quarantining like the rest of us, and since he and his filmer Russell Chai had some time on their hands, it looks like they dropped an edit from earlier this winter ft. Brock Crouch, Darcy Sharpe, and Tyler Nicholson. Enjoy.

