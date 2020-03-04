Mates – Sparrow Knox & Will Smith in Italy

Wow. Sparrow Knox and Will Smith really swinging for the fences on their new edit, Mates. And we mean that quite literally. There is a high volume of high quality clips that involve fences, and we have to tip our hat to the continuity. Beyond the fence clips there is also some notable roof clips, but hey, Ifelt like there will be a more appropriate “raising the roof” angle in the future so I figured we’d stick to fences. Tired of me talking about fences instead of snowboarding? Me too. Watch the Video.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!