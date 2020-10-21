MAT£S—Will Smith and Sparrow Knox in Quebec

British rippers Sparrow Knox and Will Smith took a two-week trip to Quebec, Canada, linking up with Frank Bourgeois along the way.

Filmed by: Joe Allen
Edit/Animation: Will Smith
Additional Filming: Will Smith, Sparrow Knox & Craig Robinson
Photography: James North
Supported by: Vans, Monster & Lobster

Will Smith Sparrow Knox Mates
Photo Credit: James North
Mates

Will Smith Sparrow Knox Mates
Photo Credit: James North
Will Smith

Will Smith Sparrow Knox Mates
Photo Credit: James North
Sparrow Knox

Will Smith Sparrow Knox Mates
Photo Credit: James North
Will Smith

“Losers” – A Short Film By Lobster Snowboards “Losers” – A Short Film By Lobster Snowboards

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.

LTG_Mask_900x750_10.21.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS