Max Parrot Returns From Cancer To Take First Place At Olympic Big Air Test Event in Beijing

After returning to competition earlier this year and taking gold at the X Games in Norway, Canada’s Max Parrot sat back on top of the podium this past weekend with a gold in Beijing at the Air + Style/Big Air test event ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Three events into the FIS season (with USA’s Chris Corning on top of the overall standings) in the shadow of some crazy power plant towers, Parrot put down a cab triple cork 1620 on his first of three runs, followed by a frontside triple 1620 to win on the new Shougang Park jump that will be a permanent fixture in the skyline leading up to the Olympics. Japan’s Miyabi Onitsuka took the top spot for the women in the new park with back-to-back 1080s (frontside and back) after being in the lowest qualifying position to start finals. Rounding out the men and women’s podiums were Sven Thorgren and Chris Corning alongside Anna Gasser and Laurie Blouin respectively.

And if you are wondering what the DEAL is with the new scoring graphic, here is the DEAL: Difficulty, Execution, Amplitude, Landing. All they are missing is a bald guy with a soul patch, some suitcases full of money, and a little button to decide if we agree with the score or not. Honestly, would be a pretty fun addition to the show. With three stops completed, keep an eye out for the next FIS big air comp going down in Atlanta this upcoming week!

Winning runs below:

1. Miyabi Onitsuka

2.Sven Thorgren

2. Anna Gasser

3. Chris Corning

3. Laurie Blouin

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!