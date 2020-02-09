Men’s Snowboard Streetstyle Final | Winter Dew Tour Copper 2020 Live!

Watch Men’s Snowboard Streetstyle Finals, LIVE from Dew Tour Copper 2020! Go to dewtour.com/live for real-time scoring and the Dew View.

The final will have a field size of 10 athletes, jam format, scored by overall impression. The top three athletes as decided by the judges will be ranked 1st – 3rd. Judges will also award a “Best Trick” award to one athlete. #DewTour #Snowboarding

9:00 – 10:00 AM Women’s Snowboard Modified Superpipe Final Presented by Toyota

10:45 – 12:00 PM Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final

3:45 – 4:10 PM Women’s Snowboard Streetstyle Final

6:45 – 7:30 PM Men’s Snowboard Streetstyle Final

