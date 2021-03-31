Boardslide Worldwide presents Miracle March at Mt. Baker.

From Austen Sweetin:

As snowboarders we often refer to March as Miracle March due to its plentiful amounts of powder. The sun starts to show its face and the days become longer allowing us to take on some bigger missions on our split boards. This month we took full advantage of our backyard spending it at home smashing the resort on storm days and heading out into some new terrain we’ve been scoping on the sunny days. Enjoy our March Recap and go boarding!

Boarders: Austen Sweetin, Curtis Ciszek, Seth Holton, Zoe Vernon, Todd Kromer, Eric Jackson, Max Djenohan, Garrett Warnick, Hans Mindich, and Mt. Baker’s own “BS Boys” Brayden Charette, Miles Freelan, and Max Loeb.

Presented by Quiklsilver and Lib Technologies with additional support from Ninja Suit and Coal Headwear.