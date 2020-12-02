Mountain High—HIGH LINEZ Ep. 1

Mountain High presents HIGH LINEZ, a new breed of snowboard park video in Southern California. Episode 1 featuring Jesse Paul, Jordan Small, Jamie Madrid, Elizabeth Brantley, Anthony Slater, Keoni Kaimuloa, and Levi Kaseroff. Additional filming by Tom Haraden.

