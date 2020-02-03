Movie Of The Year Nominees—2020 Snowboarder Awards

We will be dropping the nominees for each category over the next week, leading up to the first annual SNOWBOARDER AWARDS. The winner of each category will be announced during the first annual award show at Copper Mountain on Feb. 6, 2020 (while the Dew Tour is in town). With +350 past, present and future pro riders casting their votes for the individuals and projects that most influenced our culture this past year culminating into one big night, it is poised to be quite the party (FREE TO THE PUBLIC!). Feel free to come join us in celebrating the winners, as well as the top nominees (listed below).

DARK MATTER

When tallying the votes for 2020 Movie of the Year, it’s no surprise that Mathematics is involved. For two decades, Travis Rice has had his sights set squarely on this are of Alaska’s Tordrillos Mountain Range. In his previous mind melting movies, the right timing and conditions had eluded him, but in the winter of 2019, everything lined up. With German big mountain maestro, Elias Elhardt and cinematographer Curt Morgan at his sides, Travis returned to AK to finally drop into faces he had been studying for years, ready to finally reap the rewards of his patience. The result is Dark Matter, a twenty-minute feature that showcases the most technical freeriding done to date. While much of Travis’ previous films have been loaded with wish-you-were-here snowboarding scapes, Dark Matter applies this philosophy to literally insane terrain. It’s more of a “staring down the barrel of the gun” mentality via deftly used GoPro POV that allows viewers to get up close and personal to the knife’s edge lines that Travis sends. Commented ROTY voter, Luke Winkelmann, “My palms were sweating the whole time.” It’s not extreme to say that Travis is in a class of his own. To this end, Elias, not short on technical abilities, matched turns with the Jackson Hole native perfectly. Coupled with their on-screen display, director Curt Morgan brought an otherworldly sensibility to the moviemaking that mirrored the surreal terrain Elias and Travis descended. “The invisible snowboarding made it for me,” commented ROTY alum, Leanne Pelosi. “So elegant and dreamy. It could make anyone appreciate the transcendence of the feeling we get on a snowboard.” The culmination of years of effort by Travis was appreciated by his peers. Noted Danny Davis, “Dark Matter is my favorite Travis-made movie. The editing, creativity and time spent on planning that and studying those lines is unreal.” Kimmy Fasani added, “Dark Matter takes progression into a whole new level!” and Jamie Anderson agreed, saying, “I loved the music, the shots, the voice over. It was the best film I’ve seen in a while.” Austin Sweetin, 2020 nominee for his short film, Rooster Tail, was a big fan, noting, “All killer, no filler. Twenty minutes of pure high octane, action-packed snowboarding! Travis and Elias broke boundaries this winter charging the most complex terrain with effortless style and adding a nice touch of freestyle.” When it comes down to it, with Dark Matter, Travis and crew did it again. As Chad Otterstrom said when he cast his votes, “Just Travis riding with Curt filming in AK shuts everything anyone is doing down. I think they call it next level.”

JOY

It’s hard to keep anything that happens in a given season a secret nowadays. Instagram’s ubiquitous and most everyone has a 4k camera in their jacket pocket. Followers are used to the constant updates that are at odds with the pre-social media anticipation that would follow a film crew over the course of a season in the early aughts, expectation loading up until the movies shipped to shops. It’s rare to feel that today and so when a video does elicit that excitement, it’s all the more special. Joy did just that. Rumors of an epic session at Chad’s Gap started floating around nearly as soon as Sage Kotsenburg touched down on the landing of the iconic spot. But leaks there were not. It wasn’t until the labor of love premiered in Hollywood that the greater snowboarding populous laid eyes on what Sage, Red Gerard, Ben Ferguson, and friends had done over the season that the secret was out. And of course, Joy was much more than the Chad’s session, though that was a definite highlight. In Joy, Ben, Red, Sage, and crew provided a full-length showcase of their prowess in the backcountry, skill that is already some of the best in snowboarding and is truly only the beginning for these riders. Their efforts resonated throughout the entire community as soon as the movie came out. “They got me pumped up,” commented Halldor Helgason, while powder hound, Mikey Rencz added, “The boys really ripped it up.” Director Tyler Orton’s vision was part of what made Joy so succinct, which was dually recognized by Rider of the Year voters. Noted Harry Kearny, “Obviously the riding, terrain, and subject matter was incredible, but Tyler Orton’s work is just as pleasing as the riding itself.” As a marker of what’s to come, Joy surely sets the bar high, with all of snowboarding looking forward to what comes next from this crew.

SUZY GREENBERG

If one of the most revered qualities of a snowboarding video is that it makes you want to go snowboard, then Suzy Greenberg is undoubtedly one of the best videos in a very long time, maybe ever. The brainchild of Scott Stevens, created with Jesse Burtner and filmer Garrett Read, Suzy Greenberg is a 100% honest look at snowboarding and the inherent reasons we continue to strap in each season. And that’s no small feat. While it’s easy for all of us to identify the sparks that keep us making turns year in and year out, it’s definitely an undertaking to portray that on screen in a genuine way. Scott’s dedication to snowboarding itself, combined with his unequivocal knowledge of its history, movies, and media provides an uncommon POV, and when this collided with the unbridled, out-of-the-box Burtner creativity and Garrett’s dedication to getting the shots that the crew wanted, a archetypical snowboarder’s snowboarding movie was created. Through a mix of archival and current footage from Western Mass to the West Coast, Stevens shares his most personal project yet, a timeline that is defined not only by Scott’s unmatched creativity and drive, but also by the friends who he has shared turns, one-footers, and tramp skating with. The resulting magic was real. “I’ve never smiled so much watching a video,” said multi-time Rider of the Year, Bode Merrill. Jason Robinson was a fan, as well. “Movie of the decade, maybe?” offered JRob. “It reminded me of everything fun about snowboarding: having a rad crew, insane spots and tricks. Absolutely hilarious action, lifestyles and personalities. I haven’t gotten that fired up on a snowboard video in far too long.” Suzy Greenberg’s nostalgic newness and unaffected enjoyment of snowboarding were, of course, buoyed by the all-time talent of Stevens, Burtner, Chris Grenier, Chris Beresford, Max Warbington, and many more, whose collective riding has provided a creative baseline for a very long time. While there was something special about Suzy Greenberg for those that grew up on analog, the video transcended snowboarding’s timeline, proving some videos still demand to be watched and rewatched, time and time again.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!