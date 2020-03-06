Ms. Superpark 2020 at Eldora Mountain, CO—Day 1 and 2 VIDEO

The ladies of Ms. Superpark have set out to destroy the Woodward Eldora park.

The first two days at Ms. Superpark 2020 at Eldora Mountain in Colorado have been full-on firing as the ladies of snowboarding have been posted up in the Woodward Eldora park, leaving their marks on each and every feature. While you’ve seen the photos from day 1 and day 2, watch the above video for all the ‘boarding action from this Front Range resort, made possible by support from Roxy.

Featuring Melissa Riitano, Christy Prior, Nora Beck, Ellie Weiler, Naima Antolin, Alexis Roland, Kaleah Driscoll, Maddy Monte, Athena Comeau, Crystal Legoffe, and Stefi Luxton. Filmed by Mia Lambson and Ted Borland. Edited by Mia Lambson.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!