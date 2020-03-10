Ms. Superpark Day 3—VIDEO

Well if that Promo title didn’t get you, I don’t know what will! Who needs photos when you have all the moving pictures from DAY 3 from Ms. Superpark at Eldora!

Riders: Veroniqi Hanssen, Micah Anderson, Nora Beck, Maddy Monty, Riley Elliott, Kaleah Driscoll, Ari Marrone, Alexis Roland, Lauren Derminio, Nirvana ORtanez, Isabella Gomez, Naima Antolin, and Ylfa Rúnarsdóttir.

Edit by Mia Lambson