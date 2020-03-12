Quarantined inside and have nothing to do!? We have a great video for you. Honestly, even if you are not quarantined we highly recommend you check out this video from Day four at Ms. Supepark hosted by Elodora.

Riders:

Ylfa Rúnarsdóttir, Naima Antolin, Isabella Gomez, Alexa McCarty, Maddy Monty, Alexis Roland, Ellie Weiler, Nirvana Ortanez, Marissa Krawczak, Desiree Melancon, and Nora Beck

Edit and Film:

Mia Lambson and Sadie Maeda