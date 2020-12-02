My Shitty Board Review with… John J—SIMS ATV

Air Terrestrial Voids, Achieve Transcendent Velocity, and Accumulate Top Visuals. An all-terrain vehicle with all the variables in mind, the ATV is a long nosed twin tip with a traditional camber profile. This all-mountain blade features an iconic Sims graphic by our founder, the all-time visionary, Tom Sims.

The ATV rides on Sims Masters Core, a Light Poplar wood core with two parallel bamboo stringers running tip to tail under the hole pattern. Two carbon stringers, our Double I-Carbon Wide layup, run lengthwise outside the bamboo stringers. We top the ATV with our Tri-Tex fiberglass laminate, our most advanced matrix used on Sims top end boards. Combined together these elements produce loads of pop and smooth rebound out of turns for all conditions ripping. A classic powerhouse construction.

Get yours here!

Flexible Thin Tip Tech reduces material at the ends of the board for less swing weight on rotations. Snake Bite Tech 1.8 grips into the mountain with four additional contact points in the heel and toe zones, giving the rider increased edge hold and positive state of mind in icy and hard-packed conditions. The ATV slides on Sims Premium Racing Base, our fastest base option.

The ATV. One Board. All The Vibes.

Tech Overview:

• Bend: Traditional Camber – Time tested power and edge hold.

• Shape: Long Nosed Twin – A little more length in the front for float, but the same tip and tail widths to keep it freestyle.

• Wood Core: Masters Core – A Light Poplar wood core with two parallel bamboo stringers running tip to tail under the hole pattern. Predictable, smooth flexing, and loaded with pop.

• Base: Premium Racing – Industry leading base technology form ISOSPORT. Base material used for Sims top end boards. Chosen for its molecular weight, high density durability, and great wax permeability. Fast as it gets.

• Tip Tech: Flexible Thin Tip Tech – Reduced material and swing weight for faster rotations and a lightweight feel in the air.

• Fiberglass: Tri-Tex – Sims most advanced fiberglass matrix, a 3-way mesh used on our highest end boards. Smoothly enhances power, pop, rebound, and rigidity.

• Carbon Layup: Double I-Carbon Wide – Carbon is the building block of life. Two carbon stringers run on the outside of the hole pattern, giving the ATV a locked in feel when edge increasing pop, and durability.

• Edge Technology: Snake Bit Tech 1.8 – Snake Bite Tech 1.8 grips into the mountain with four additional contact points in the heel and toe zones, giving the rider increased edge hold in icy and hard-packed conditions.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!