My Shitty Board Review with…John J—SIMS Bowl Squad

John Jackson with the SIMS Bowl Squad intel…

The Bowl Squad

Created for beginners and freestyle wizards alike. If you are new to this and looking for an easy-riding board to preform in all conditions, or pushing yourself in the park and the streets like Sims Pro Team rider, Cody Warble, and want predictable pop with smooth tip-to-tail flex, the pocket friendly Bowl Squad has got your back.A tried and true twin-tip shape, The Bowl Squad features Sims Transform Camber – a flat camber that transitions smoothly before the contact points at the tip and tail to provide a catch-free, loose feel when riding at lower speeds, yet still engages like traditional camber when rolled on edge at higher speeds. The Bowl Squad is lightweight and loaded with pop, featuring a standard poplar wood core boosted with two bamboo stringers running parallel down the center, layered with a strip of I-Carbon Lite fiber, and overlaid with Sims Bi-Tex fiberglass. Sims Standard Racing Base holds the wax and keeps you moving. Available in a full range of sizes for the entire squad, including wides.Tech Overview:Camber Profile – Sims Transform Camber. Catch-free camber.Shape Profile – Time tested Dual Twin-TipCore Profile – Universal Core. Standard poplar wood core enhanced with two bamboo stringers running tip to tail down the center. Forgiving and playful.Carbon Lay-Up: A 20mm wide strip of I-Carbon Lite down the center for additional pop and durability. Fiberglass Laminate: Bi-Tex fiberglass. Lightweight, spring loaded, with even flex characteristics. Base: Sims Standard Racing Base. Durable and fast.

