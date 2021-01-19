My Shitty Board Review with John J—Sims NUB

The NUB is a freerider’s freestyle board and a freestyler’s freerider board. The Long Nose Twin shape, set back stance, and progressive directional sidecut make it look like a directional board, even though it is a twin tip based on the contact points. Rides and lands switch without the twitch of directional shapes. The long nose provides plenty of float in the powder, and the setback stance puts you in the sweet spot of the traditional camber and sidecut. The NUB is the favorite board of team riders John Jackson, Scott Blum, Keegan Valaika, and Shuhei Sato.

Photo Credit: Ian Boll

Unitive Mid Core construction features Light Poplar wood with thin bands of Standard Poplar running along the edges for increased edge hold and stability at speed. Sims Twin Wave Form technology takes core construction one step beyond by thickening the core under the binding hole patterns, resulting in greater shock absorption and quicker edge-to-edge response from the slight increase in leverage.

The NUB uses Tri-Tex fiberglass, Sims most advanced, high end matrix, and a 50mm wide strip of I-Carbon. This fiberglass/carbon combo increases power and pop, provides smooth rebound out of the turn, and is extremely durable. Sliding on Sims high density, high speed Premium Racing Base, this board is a rocket. Available in 3 sizes to rule it all.

Photo Credit: Ian Boll

Tech Specs:

• Bend: Traditional Camber – Time tested power and edge hold.

• Shape: Long Nosed Twin – A little more length in the front for float, but the same tip and tail widths to keep it freestyle.

• Wood Core: Unitive Mid Core – Tip to tail Light Poplar construction with thin bands of Standard Poplar running along the edges for increased stability and edge control at speed, and greater torsional rigidity.

• Core Profile: Sims Twin Wave Form – Thickened wood core underfoot for greater shock absorption and quicker edge-to-edge response from the slight increase in leverage.

• Fiberglass: Tri-Tex – Sims most advanced fiberglass matrix, a 3-way mesh used on our highest end boards. Smoothly enhances power, pop, rebound, and rigidity.

• Carbon Layup: I-Carbon stringer – Carbon is the building block of life. A 50mm wide carbon stringer complements all the other elements of the NUB for additional pop, power, and durability.

• Base: Premium Racing – Industry leading base technology from ISOSPORT. Base material used for Sims top end boards. Chosen for its molecular weight, high density durability, and great wax permeability. Fast as it gets.

More on The Nub from SIMS here!