My Shitty Board Review With…John J—SIMS’ STF

You could be doing 360s, 720s, even 1080s! Just need some shitty tech tips from John J and a fresh STF! Get some.

Photo Credit: Zizo

From the SIMS desk:

Shaped to fly. Hokkaido resident Tadashi Fuse aired the Pacific and Stonped it in front of snowboardings international lens over 20 years ago, inspiring generations of riders around the globe with his Japanese freestyle precision in British Columbia’s heaviest backcountry terrain. The STF is a long nosed twin tip, designed by Tadashi to float through the deepest days at home in Japan, send it off the biggest step-downs in Whistler’s outback, and smash through pillows wherever they stack.

The STF features Sims Unitive Pop Core, Light Poplar wood running tip-to-tail with wide bands of more rigid Standard Poplar on the edges, making the STF stable at speed and one of the most aggressive boards in the Sims line-up. The core profile is enhanced with Sims Twin Wave Form technology. Thickened wood core under the binding hole patterns provides greater shock absorption and quicker edge-to-edge response from the slight increase in leverage.

Tadashi prefers traditional camber for its predictable pop from the lip and rebound out of turns. Flexible Thin Tip technology reduces material and swing weight for faster rotations and an overall lightweight feel in the air. Tri-Tex fiberglass, our most advanced, high end matrix, and a 50mm wide strip of I-Carbon, increase power, torsional rigidity, and durability. The Sims Tadashi Fuse runs on Sims Premium Racing Base. Arigato, Tadashi!

Photo Credit: Zizo

Tech Specs:

Bend: Traditional Camber – Tadashi’s favorite.

Shape: Long Nosed Twin – A little more length in the front for float, but the same tip and tail widths to keep it freestyle.

Wood Core: Unitive Pop Core – Light Poplar wood runs tip-to-tail with wide bands of more rigid Standard Poplar on the edges. This dual density wood core is stable at speed and made for aggressive, all mountain maneuvering.

Core Profile: Sims Twin Wave Form – Thickened wood core underfoot for greater shock absorption and quicker edge-to-edge response from the slight increase in leverage.

Base: Premium Racing – Industry leading base technology form ISOSPORT. Base material used for Sims top end boards. Chosen for its molecular weight, high density durability, and great wax permeability. Fast as it gets.

Tip Tech: Flexible Thin Tip Tech – Reduced material and swing weight for faster rotations and a lightweight feel in the air.

Fiberglass: Tri-Tex – Sims most advanced fiberglass matrix, a 3-way mesh used on our highest end boards. Smoothly enhances power, pop, rebound, and rigidity.

Carbon Layup: I-Carbon stringer – Carbon is the building block of life. A 50mm wide carbon stringer complements all the other elements of the STF for additional pop, power, and durability.

