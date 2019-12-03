Naima Antolin—2019 Full Part + Interview

Last season, Naima Antolin stepped out of her comfort zone and into the streets. The Seattle-born rider has a natural knack on a snowboard, a combination of fluidity and consideration that manifests in a smooth and effortless-looking style and an expansive bag of tricks. Whether she’s hitting rails, planting or airing on transition, or finding creative low impact lines, her riding is head-turning with an out-of-the-box creativity. And while Naima is the first to admit that snowboarding requires plenty of effort, she is very humble about her ample skill that transcends terrain types. This is evident as over the past winter, she landed clips in VEER, Contrast, World Record Jump, and Brain Bowl, a pretty impressive litany of cameos for her first foray into hitting street spots. As the winter starts to ramp up and Naima gets ready to build on what she started last year, press play and watch her complete footage from the past season, a heck of a foundation for the coming winters. – Mary Walsh

The past year was your first season really diving into filming in the streets. What was that experience like?

I overcame a battle that has been brewing inside of me for a very long time. Urban snowboarding has always fascinated me, but I never believed I was ready or good enough to jump into the void. Last winter I let go of the weight of self doubt. I fully embraced the person I wanted to be and everything else has been falling into place ever since.

What types of street spots are you drawn to currently?

I’ve always been drawn to aesthetic, pleasing-to-the-eye spots. The challenge of finding the beauty in the streets. All spots matter, big or small.

What are three things you bring with you to a spot (in addition to you snowboard gear)?

Hot tea, toe warmers. I have a new addition for this winter: a soup thermos.

What is your favorite part about the filming process (in addition to the actual snowboarding)?

My favorite part, so far, is coming together with friends to contribute to something that is bigger then ourselves.

You spent some time filming in Minnesota, can you extrapolate a bit on what went down up there?

I got to link up with Ryan Paul and Bryden Bowley to film for World Record Jump. It was truly an eye-opening experience. There was a great dynamic of motivation, productivity, and laughter. I had no idea I could find this kind of joy filming in the streets. They showed me that small acts of kindness can go farther than you could ever know.

Where else did you spend time over the winter and with what crews?

I spent some time in Michigan with Jacque and Dusty. They were the best hosts and we made yummy food every day! I got to link up with Max Warbs for some epic minishred tree-jibbing madness for Brain Bowl. I also spent a little time in Burlington, SLC, and Tahoe.

What were some of the challenges of filming in the streets?

Probably the same as most. The fear and the cold.

What were some of the rewards/gratifying experiences of filming in the streets?

Facing the fear and getting through it all in one motion. I had a couple good falls on this weird c-rail in Michigan. I took a few days to rest and ended up going back to face it. Truthfully I didn’t get the shot I wanted, but I got shot I needed to overcome my fear. Oh man, my heart is racing just thinking about that rail.

Any good bust (or lucky non-bust) stories from the season?

The first spot I hit in Minnesota was at the ice wall. There was this guy that started yelling at us from his back porch. He told us to get off his property and that he had already called the cops. Shortly after, a police car pulled up. We respectfully told the officer that we were on the sidewalk and hitting an ice wall that will eventually melt. We also mentioned how the ice wall was technically not on that guy’s property. He saw nothing wrong with what we were doing and left. Man, the guy on the deck was pissed off when he saw nothing happen with the officer. He actually drove his car down to us to confront us in person. In the end we calmed him down and he eventually left us alone.

What are you looking forward to this season?

I think of last winter as dipping my toes into the water. This season I’m looking forward to jumping in head first. The universe is always on time, if you know what I mean.

