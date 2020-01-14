Narcis—Full Documentary from Elias Elhardt

A beautifully shot, powerful story from Elias Elhardt in Kosovo focusing on a small ski town becoming a place of encounter in an area defined by war.

From Elias Elhardt:

In the midst of Kosovo, an area that’s been haunted by war and ethical conflicts, Elias Elhardt discovers the small ski resort Brezovica. With several abandoned hotels and lifts, time has seemingly stopped here since Yugoslavia’s breakdown over 20 years ago. Snowboard enthusiast Hamdi is one of the locals, that now wants to breathe new life into this special place. He guides Elias through this forgotten world and reflects on the question, how a future can be built if the past still weighs so heavily.

Writer & Producer – Elias Elhardt

Director – Alexander Tank & Elias Elhardt

Starring – Hamdi Hisari, Elias Elhardt, Benjamin Mohr, Alexander Tank, the wonderful people of Brezovica