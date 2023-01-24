Yes, there are a lot of snowboarder’s on Instagram. Arguably, Insta is where most are seen in this day and age. But not many consistently drop edits and clips like Blake Paul does, no matter the season or conditions. Growing up in Jackson and staking a claim in Salt Lake, Blake is as well rounded as they come, with editing talent that is rival of those that do it for a full time gig. His most recent footage is not an official #bproddiproduction (edits he cuts up for social) but from famed filmer Harry Hagan. Enjoy a few clips that didn’t make the final cut, but most definitely could have!