A happenstance rendezvous between filmer Loïc Wirth and photographer Vernon Deck, who was shooting with 8-year old Italian shredder Nico Bondi, turned into an impromptu shoot in the Ursus Snowpark at Madonna di Campiglio. Enjoy the spoils and witness the future.

Cinematography: Loïc Wirth

Directing: Loïc Wirth & Vernon Deck

Additional footage: Francesco Bondi & Vernon Deck

Art: Nico Bondi

Color Grading: Loïc Wirth

Writing & Editing: Loïc Wirth

