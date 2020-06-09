A happenstance rendezvous between filmer Loïc Wirth and photographer Vernon Deck, who was shooting with 8-year old Italian shredder Nico Bondi, turned into an impromptu shoot in the Ursus Snowpark at Madonna di Campiglio. Enjoy the spoils and witness the future.

Cinematography: Loïc Wirth
Directing: Loïc Wirth & Vernon Deck
Additional footage: Francesco Bondi & Vernon Deck
Art: Nico Bondi
Color Grading: Loïc Wirth
Writing & Editing: Loïc Wirth

Super Grom Nico Bondi Back at It Super Grom Nico Bondi Back at It

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS