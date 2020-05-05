Lofoten Islands—Griffin Siebert’s Super 8 Journal

Memories are indeed a fickle thing. If you’ve yet to learn that, no doubt you soon will. One useful workaround is to capture the good times to tape, a strategy well-employed here in this edit from a 2018 Nitro trip to the otherwordly Norwegian archipelago known as the Lofoten Islands.

Featuring Bryan Fox, Dominik Wagner, Elias Elhardt, Benny Urban, Ludde Biltoft, Griffin Siebert, Jeremy Thornburg, Jan Scherrer, Knut Eliasen, Bob Plumb, Basti Rittig and more.

Filmed by Jeremy Thornburg and Griffin Siebert (filmer’s note: mostly Jeremy). Edited by Griffin.

