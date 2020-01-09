NO CAP—Full Minnesota Street Movie from CrystallBall

New year, NO CAP. First off, our apologies to the CrystallBall crew for not getting this up sooner. We had a lot of emails to get through, but damn was this a nice one to see. Bookended by Blake Lamb and Dylan Tillemans, No Cap is a SLAP. Plenty of classic spots mixed in with new, the Minnesota scene is not alive and well, they are absolutely killing it. Enjoy the full movie above. Can’t wait to see what these guys do next.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!