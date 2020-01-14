Off The Bees—Vans Snow Euro Crew in France

Bangingbees captures some of the Vans Euro crew in France! Featuring Arthur Longo, Valérien Ducourtil, Joe Simpson, Jake Simpson, Nikita Sekh, Sparrow Knox, Nicolas Palladio, Louis Labertrande & Kimani Metsch ripping through Les Deux Alpes, Avoriaz, Tignes, and Les Arcs.

