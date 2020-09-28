Oh Boy—Full Movie

A well-seasoned crew of backcountry chargers delivers a heaping serving of sending, slashing and “Oh Boys” from the interior of British Columbia. Feast on the latest from Darcy Keller, Tyler Lightfoot, Dozer, Taylor Roberts, Dustin Craven, Scott Shaw, Keith Martin, Tanner Davidson, and Mineki Yamada.

Sponsors: YES., Rudeboys, Nitro, L1 Premium Goods, Nude Beverages, SNOWBOARDER Magazine

Producer: Jackie Sakaguchi
Filmer/Editor: Evan Lavallee
Drone Pilot/Filmer: Dillon Ross
Director of Animation: Luke Suderman

