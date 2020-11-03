Out of Service EP. 1—The Gamble

Season 4 of Out of Service kicks off with a roll of the dice, the Whistler crew trying their luck against weather and snowmobiles.

Featuring Geoff Brown, Tyler Morton, Keenan Filmer, and Jordan Phillips.
Cinematography: Vanessa Chan, Cam Sylvester, Bryan Smith
Editor: Geoff Brown

