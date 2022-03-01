So to get ready for the backcountry this season, we took an avalanche coarse at Mt Baker Ski area to get a refresh on knowledge and learn how to use some new BCA gear. After the coarse we were trying to find a good spot to go do some filming, but it hadn’t snowed in almost two weeks, and some parts of the country were getting warm, so we hopped in the car for 10 hrs and drove to Idaho where we linked up with Keegan Hosefros and Mason Lemery. The snow wasn’t great, but the crew was all time and we made the best of bad conditions in December.

STARRING:

Brandon Davis

FEATURING:

T Bird

Jamie Weeks

Keegan Hosefros

Mason Lemery