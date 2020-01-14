PAJITA—Street Snowboarding in Italy, France, Estonia & Finland with TikutGANG

As it is eloquently stated in the movie… this is “street snowboarding motha fuckas.”

PAJITA is TikutGANG 8th project. Following Aleksi Kemiläinen & friends in Italy, France, Estonia & Finland.

Featuring Aleksi Kemilainen, Roope Koitola, Joakim Boldo, Zenja Potapov, Eero Ettala, Janne Lipsanen and Pyry Lepistö.

