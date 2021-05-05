Part 4, The Modern Era | Lift-off: The Story of the Superpipe, Presented by Toyota

Shaun White, Iouri Pod, Scotty James, Ayumu Hirano, and Choe Kim are now household names. The modern age of halfpipe riding has fully arrived. Meanwhile, Danny Davis decides to take a more creative line, leading to the creation of the Peace Park – a transition-based, low-pressure environment for riders to focus on style and creativity. With this new take on halfpipes, Peace Park became the direct influence for the first-ever Modified Superpipe competition at the 2018 Winter Dew Tour. From there, we can only speculate on what the future will hold for the superpipe’s ongoing story.

Lift-off: The Story of the Superpipe, presented by Toyota, originally aired on NBC as a 43-minute special and is now a four-part web series.

From their humble beginnings as small, hand-dug ditches to the massive, 22-foot tall modified superpipes of today, halfpipes have undergone an incredible transformation over the years. What once started as a small niche of snow sports, competing in transition is now one of the most eye-catching and recognizable disciplines in the world. Momentous events have contributed to its evolution, including the double-cork arms race, the pipe dragon’s invention, the inclusion of halfpipe snowboarding in the Olympics, and much more. In this four-part series, we’ll dig into the history of the halfpipe and get insight directly from the riders, legends, and park builders who have contributed to its enormous growth in popularity over the years.

Featuring new and archival interviews from:

Kelly Clark, Todd Richards, Danny Davis, Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Red Gerard, Louie Vito, Chris “Gunny” Gunnarson, Torin Yater-Wallace, Hannah Teter, JJ Thomas, Scotty James, Terje Haakonsen, Iouri Podladtchikov, Alex Ferreira, and more.