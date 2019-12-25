Pat Fava’s First Full Part—Thirtytwo

We’ve seen Pat Fava ripping it up all over the internet for some time now. From 32 Spot Checks, project cameos, a podium finish at HDHR, and countless clips all over the gram… Fava’s style has quickly put him in the upper echelon of up-and-comers. The kids got talent and Thirtytwo wanted to get him with some team riders this year. Going out with the likes of wildman Dylan Alito and videographer Zach Rawles, they had no idea on what to expect… except for the fact that is was going to be good. Spoiler: they were right. Sit back, relax and enjoy a new Christmas classic: Pat Fava’s First Full Part. Check out more from Thirtytwo here!

