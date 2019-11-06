Phil Hansen Covers His Own Ass—Fresh & Tracked: Phil Hansen

Phil Hansen dodges for his derriere on a handful of topics thrown at him by Stan on the couch.

Fresh & Tracked is a weekly episodic web-series hosted by SNOWBOARDER’s Editor Stan Leveille featuring original interviews with a laundry-list of snowboarding’s favorite pro riders, creators and personalities. Posed with various topics by Stan, the guest deems each subject “Fresh” meaning good, or “Tracked” meaning bad.

More episodes here:

Goggle Tans, Taylor Swift and Tinder—Fresh & Tracked: Jill Perkins Goggle Tans, Taylor Swift and Tinder—Fresh & Tracked: Jill Perkins
Holy Crail, Coaches, and Fortnite—Fresh and Tracked: Sage Kotsenburg Holy Crail, Coaches, and Fortnite—Fresh and Tracked: Sage Kotsenburg

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018