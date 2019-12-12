PLACEBO.—By Friends For Friends

We don’t suggest taking drugs from friends, but don’t worry… this one is just a Placebo. But possible side effects still include: upset stomach, diarrhea, abnormal vision, such as changes in color vision (such as having a blue color tinge) and blurred vision, stuffy or runny nose, and possible back pain. If symptoms last for over four hours, call Dylan Okurowski.

A ton of Salt Lake clips and more, featuring Shane Chappell, Jack Wiley, Josh Nucci, Michael McDaniel, Jack Warble, Luke Lund, Tate Cronk, Sean Fitzsimons, Denver Orr, Dylan Okurowski, Nick Belbas, Xander Cornaby, Rob Roethler, Keegan Hosefros, and more!

