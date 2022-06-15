from Zeb’s camp:

“Spent a week in Salt Lake City with my Recess Skate & Snow family to unwind and lap Woodward Park City before checking out The Dust Box’s BE SOMEBODY event.”

Riders in order of appearance:

Recess Crew
JP Pardy
John-Kevin Mullins
Kaden Rusinko
Brantley Mullins

BE SOMEBODY
Denver Orr
Derek Conti
Mike Liddle
Alex Caccamo
Austin Visintainer
Egan Wint
Norm

Film:
Dylan Demers
IV Stuart

Edit:
Dylan Demers

