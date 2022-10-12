Snowboarding is a winter sport that involves descending a slope that is covered with snow while standing on a board attached to a rider’s feet, using a special boot set onto a mounted binding. The development of snowboarding was inspired by skateboarding, sledding, surfing and skiing.

Featuring:

Jordan Bell, Mike Rowan, Corey Kowalski, Andrew Geeves, Pat Hrivnak, ECS, Jessie Broster, James Senger, Jamieson Yee, Meghan McCallum, Kylan Verhaeghe, Dominic Tessier.

Supported by: Freeride Boardshop, Arbor Snowboards, CG Habitats, 686, Salmon Arms

Music:

Cader Iris- Saxon Shore

Angel from space – Lvl Up

Tipar – Pot Valiant

Talk – bedlocked

Days of Thunder – Seam