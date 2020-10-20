Pop Snow—New Collection From Roxy

Mirroring ROXY’s POP Surf collection, the brand is proud to unveil POP Snow, a line of technical snowboarding gear made using eco-fabrication techniques, that take you from the slopes to après-ski in style.

MOUNTAIN AT HEART

Aligned with ROXY’s continuous efforts to increase its sustainable efforts in the technical world, POP Snow is a new step forward, set in colorful and graphic prints and infused with high-performance technicity.

The collection features:

– Recycled Polyester

– REPREVE fabric made from recycled plastic bottles

– Recycled insulation fabric

– Natural components to replace chemical elements

– Dope-dye yarn, saving massive quantities of water in the dyeing process

Photo Credit: Vernon Deck

COMFORT AT HEART

And because women’s comfort is at the heart of everything we do, the POP Snow jacket collar is lined with ROXY Hydrosmart technology, an innovative fabric that cares for your skin.

When exposed to everyday friction, the nourishing microcapsules set in the fabric burst, releasing an organic, skin-soothing formula designed to protect you from cold-induced rashes.



Photo Credit: Vernon Deck

PUT TO THE TEST BY OLYMPIANS

When the time came to build the collection, Olympic gold-medalist and Australian ROXY snowboarder Torah Bright came as the obvious ambassador. Ever-dedicated to raising awareness about global warming, the celebrated athlete perfectly embodies the collection’s values. Working hand-in-hand with ROXY’s design team, Torah has put the POP Snow to the test from the frozen French Alps to snow-covered mountains ranges in Japan.

The full outfit offers freedom of movement, warmth and fit to deliver the best riding experience for beginners and pros alike.

Photo Credit: Vernon Deck

The collection is now in select stores worldwide and on roxy.com

