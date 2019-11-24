PORB – Ninja Suit Pro Test #1

The first of a new, ongoing, never ending Ninja Suit Pro product testing story.

Powder, Onsen, Ramen, Beer: the top 4 ingredients that make life & snowboarding in Japan so amazing. The fifth element? The Ninja Suit Pro. Designed for alpine touring, the suit protects you from falling snow/precipitation and ridge-top gusts so you can focus on quick transitions and logging more laps. Join Ninja Suit ambassadors Tim Eddy, Erik Leon, Austen Sweetin, & Yusaku Horii on the ultimate product testing mission of the ultimate next level base layer—the Ninja Suit Pro.

Photo Credit: Provided by Airblaster

*Caution: this film will cause extreme Japanese Powder Fever.

Film & edit: Sean Lucey AKA @lucey

Check it out at myninjasuit.com & the world’s best snow x outdoor retail.

