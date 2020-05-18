Promo One—Sims Snowboards

The new SIMS lineup is one of the most exciting in the game right now, hands down. Promo One provides additional assurance that the hype is well-founded.

Featuring the SIMS Snowboard Team: John Jackson, Keegan Valaika, Tadashi Fuse, Scott Blum, Shuhei Sato, Cody Warble and Nik Baden.

Filmed and edited by Brock Nielsen.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.