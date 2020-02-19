Rage 3—A Mirco-Movie Out Of France

From the Rage crew: A micro snowboard movie from France with love. Starring the following kind boarders: Thib RM, Thomas Chassagne, Arthur Ney, Kamille Henriet, Damien Rousse and in guest King PomPom aka Thibault Pommarat. Locations: Tignes, Flachaüwinkl Kleinarl, Laax, Val D’Isere, Les Arcs, Les Diablerets and Tarentaise valley.

