Rail Kids in the Backcountry, Socks, and More—Fresh & Tracked: Jake Blauvelt

How many times does Stan say Vermont? For our latest episode, brought to you by Darn Tough Socks, Stan gets out of the office and into the wild. Newly deemed Darn Tough team rider Jake Blauvelt discusses, POV angles, sockeye salmon, voiceovers and even a little philosophy 101. Enjoy.



A weekly episodic web-series hosted by SNOWBOARDER’s Editor Stan Leveille, Fresh & Tracked features original interviews with a laundry-list of snowboarding’s favorite pro riders, creators and personalities. Posed with various topics by Stan, the guest deems each subject “Fresh” meaning good, or “Tracked” meaning bad.

