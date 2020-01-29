Red Bull’s Next Up: Luke Winkelmann, The Snowboard Phenom from North Carolina

We were just with him all week at X Games. An absolute charger from the Tar Heel state, Luke Winkelmann is Red Bull’s Next Up!

From Red Bull:

Blowing Rock, North Carolina’s Luke Winkelmann is a budding superstar in the snowboarding world. After a breakout 2019 season, taking home “Rookie of the Year” honors at the Burton US Open and winning the MVP award at the first annual Red Bull Recharged, the nineteen-year old athlete is primed for an even bigger year in 2020. Get to know Winkelmann’s roots, and see why the snowboarding world is watching to see what he does next. “I think Luke has, clearly a massive future in snowboarding,” said Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard. “He can do the filming and he can do the contests, too, so I really see him as an all-terrain vehicle.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!