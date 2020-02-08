Red Gerard: A Different Expression | Beyond the Bib Episode 1, Season 4

From Dew Tour:

It’s easy to get caught up in the repetition of contest snowboarding. Red Gerard is fully aware of that fact and has made strides in focusing more on his backcountry riding, treating it as an opportunity to get creative and mix things up. After winning his Olympic slopestyle gold medal, Red focused his time on filming in the backcountry with friends for their independent snowboard film, “Joy.” Preferring not to be remembered as the kid who won the Olympics, Red is determined to be the most well-rounded rider he can be. Follow along on his journey in this two-part series for Beyond the Bib, season four, presented by Toyota.

Directed by Jeremy Pettit. Additional Footage Courtesy of: Joy Snowboard FilmBurton Snowboards

