“We all grew up in the foothills of Ontario with west coast dreams of snowboarding in the mountains. Our riding is rooted in the urban landscapes we had only access to during the formative years of our youth. Now, more than a decade since migrating to beautiful British Columbia, we have found our feet. We’ve discovered the infinite bounty that lies within reach. We hope to shine a light on more accessible terrain & focus on having fun with friends outdoors.”—BP