Rene Rinnekangas’ X GAMES Real Snow 2020 Part—Watch and Vote!

X Games Real Snow might have the most building-turned-jib ratio in all of snowboarding. With five 90 second parts with plenty of roof access, Finnish rider Rene Rinnekangas drops a hammer that you can vote for on ESPN.com right here! Filmed earlier this winter before travel bans and shelter-in-places were the norm, these guys were scouring the globe for as many structures to hit as possible. A top three and fan favorite will be announced after voting ends on April 5th! Watch Rene’s part above, and check out the links to more of the parts below!

