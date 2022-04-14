Minnesota might not be the first place you’d think of when it comes to snowboarding, but for jibbers around the world, it is sacred ground. The reason? The area is home to countless high-speed rope tows, allowing for endless park hot laps and some of the most affordable lift tickets around.

#BurtonTeam rider Zeb Powell, Nora Beck, Jesse Augustinus, Grace Warner, and friends head to Hyland Hills and Buck Hill to close out the hills’ seasons in slushy style. The crew also meets up with Anthony Taylor, founder of Melanin in Motion, at Theodore Wirth Park, a completely free rope tow in the heart of Minneapolis for the Burton Mystery Tour: Wave to Winter event.