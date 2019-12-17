Rome Signature Series: Alek Østreng’s Ravine

From Rome:
Surfy, responsive and versatile as the day is long! The Ravine is Alek Østreng’s go-to for backcountry, pipe, hell even the streets! Inspired by the look of 90’s snowboards, Alek’s Ravine brings together the full package of surfiness and response with one hell of a graphic to top it off.

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

