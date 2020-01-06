Rooster Tail—A Snowboarding Short Film with Austen Sweetin

Austen Sweetin is back at it with those quintessential POV pillow angles that will make your legs burn just from watching.

From deep days at Mount Baker to the psychotic terrain of the Purcell Mountains, Rooster Tail proves that there are, in fact, friends on a powder day. Austen linked up with Robin Van Gyn, Blair Habenicht, Bryan Fox and Travis Rice for the film, which will rev you up to create a few rooster tails of your own.

Video by Sean Lucey.

