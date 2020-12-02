SCANDALNAVIANS 2—Full Movie

It is finally here! The euro vacation we can all take right now from the comfort of our own home. Who cares if we can’t mix houses as long as we can mix countries on screen for SCANDALNAVIANS 2! Hailing from Sweden (Sven Thorgren, Nisse Arvidsson, Johan Nordhag, Ludvig Billtoft),

Norway (Alek Østereng, Fridtjof “Fridge” Tischendorf, Len Roald Jørgensen), Finland (Antti Jussila) and Iceland (Halldor Helgason, Eiki Helgason), this stacked line up will also be featured in our upcoming Dec. issue, so keep an eye out for more from the crew!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!