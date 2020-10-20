Scandalnavians 2—Teaser

Hold on to your hats, the newest peek into the upcoming Scandalnavians sequel confirms what’s long been suspected: the two-year production involving some Europe’s wildest talent has yielded plenty of veritable gold.

From the Scandalnavians desk:

The Scandalnavians are back!

Scandalnavians and Monster Energy proudly presents a snowboarding full feature movie featuring some of our favorite riders in Scandinavia.

The time has come for the Nordic Vikings to take over the snowboard world in a full feature movie.

The geography of Scandinavia is extremely varied and so are the list of riders that hail from these parts. From Stockholm to Oslo, Helsinki to Reykjavik live some of the world’s best and iconic snowboarders. The riders have been filming for this full feature project for the past 2-years and we are ready to unleash an insane smorgasbord of Scandinavian shred delicacies that will blow your minds.

Riding by: Sven Thorgren, Nils Arvidsson, Johan Nordhag, Ludvig Billtoft, Eiki Helgason, Halldor Helgason Antti Jussila, Alek Oestreng, Len Roald Jørgensen, Kris Lerånd, Fridtjof “Fridge” Tischendorf and friends.

Supported by: Airblaster, Nitro, Lobster, Rip Curl, Salomon, Rome, Horsefeathers, Vans and K2 Snowboards.

Music:

Black Bug – “Midnight”

Album: Reflecting The Light

2012

www.hozacrecords.com

