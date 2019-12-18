Scotty James Continues Perfect Season With Halfpipe Win at Copper Grand Prix

Big Air might have been going down in Beijing, but the start of the competitive halfpipe season kicked off in Colorado this past weekend with the U.S. Grand Prix in Copper. Australian Scotty James continued his perfect run of golds from last season with another first place finish while Spain’s Queralt Castellet returned to the top of the podium for the women to start of the FIS contest year. Will anyone be able to beat Scotty this year? We will have to wait and see. He was able to put a solid run down before the weather turned on the contest… which made him pretty tough to beat. But you know what they say when they run out of things to say… “whoever lands the best run is going to win.”

Japan’s Yuto Totsuka turned a ton of heads last year with his Ayumu-like prowess in the pipe, and he seemed to roll that into the start of this season as well with a solid silver finish. And speaking of Ayumu-like, Ruka HIRANO finished in third for the men. They are not siblings, but they share the last name and he looked pretty solid. Maybe there is a international scandal on our hands? We are too tapped to do any digging right now, but we will get back to you. Notably in third for the women was Maddie Mastro, a favorite going into the contest. But according to the Summit Daily and some friends on the ground, Mother Nature was not too kind for Maddie’s run. We are sure she will be looking to regain some points heading to the next pipe contest at Secret Garden in Beijing if she chooses to drop in there.

Winning Runs from the weekend below:

2. Yuto Totsuka

2. Liu Jiayu

3. Maddie Mastro

3. Ruka Hirano

