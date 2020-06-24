Scurvy—Full Movie

Videographer Marcus Skin—aka Mr. Skin—teamed up with frequent collaborators Jye Kearney and Carlos Garcia Knight, along with Maggie Leon, Bryce Bugera, Josh Anderson, JJ Rayward and Troy Sturrock, to bring you Scurvy, a film that won’t necessarily boost your Vitamin C levels, but will help keep the stoke up as we navigate the uncertain Covid seas.

Presented by Burton and Pirate Life Brewing.

Filmed and edited by Marcus Skin.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.