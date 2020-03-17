Shoulder Season—K2’s Cure For Your Quarantine

We all have plenty of time to toss this one of repeat, so you might as well loop it. K2 is doing their part by giving something to entertain us while we all quarantine. We are just glad it wasn’t called “Shoulder-to-Shoulder Season.” But in all seriousness, this video is to intro their latest women’s board, The Cold Shoulder .Shaped to manage all-terrains and conditions, it is a directional snowboard with a masters degree in versatility. With a directional camber baseline, the women’s-specific Rhythm Core, Integrated Carbon Glass, and hard, sintered base make this the perfect companion for the intermediate to advanced snowboarder. Enjoy.

“The goal with this trip was simple; rally the crew, show them our home turf, and get our Alliance of team riders, ambassadors, and confidants on the all new K2 Cold Shoulder. Washington State provided, and we rode incredible snow on top of some of the best terrain the Northwest has to offer.

Thank you Mission Ridge ❤️”

Featuring: Leanne Pelosi, Kennedi Deck, Hannah Eddy, Kelsey Boyer, Rebekah Ashley, Abby Furrer, Sara Cleroux, Noelle Edwards, Zoe Kalapos, and Katie Kloes.

Follow along with the K2 team below!

K2 Snowboarding – @k2.snowboarding

Mission Ridge – @missionridge

Leanne Pelosi – @leannepelosi

Hannah Eddy – @hannaheddyart

Kennedi Deck – @kenned1deck

Sara Cleroux – @clerouxxe

Noelle Edwards – @_snowelle_

Abby Furrer – @_apgf

Bekah Ashley – @bekah_ashley

Kelsey Boyer – @kelseyboyer

Katie Kloes – @insta.ego

Photo: @marcomalley

Video: @shame.is